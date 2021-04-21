Pectin Market Size, Business Opportunities By Leading Players, Share, Development, Expansion, Merger, Acquisition, New Product Launches, and Pricing Analysis By Emergen Research

The latest study titled “Global Pectin Market”, released by Emergen Research, encompasses a comprehensive database determined through a thorough assessment of the significant market information gathered using primary and secondary data collection methods. The latest report is inclusive of important statistical representation of the accrued data and information, press releases, national government documentation, recent market activities, financial reports, annual reports, relevant patent and administrative databases, as well as a wide array of internal and external factors influencing market development over the forecast timeframe.

Pectin is a unique functional fiber derived from the primary and middle lamellae and cell walls of various terrestrial plants. It is a structural acidic heteropolysaccharide that is high in galacturonic acid (a sugar acid obtained from galactose). The fiber was first found and isolated in 1825 by French chemist and pharmacist Henri Braconnot, who then described the chemical substance in detail, highlighting its beneficial properties and potential industrial uses.

The leading players in the global pectin market profiled in the report are DowDupont (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Incorporated (U.S.), CP Kelco (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Naturex (France), Lucid Colloids Ltd (India), Silvateam S.p.A (Italy), Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (Spain), Herbstreith & Fox Corporate Group (Germany), Yantai Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. (China), B&V Srl (Italy)

Market Segmentation:

The report further sheds light on the broad geographical fragmentation of the global Pectin market, as well as various market segments and sub-segments categorized into product types, applications, and end-users. The regional overview in the global market report comprises the market size, value, share, volume, and cost analysis related to each region.

By Product Type

High-methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low-methoxyl (LM) Pectin

By Raw Material Type

Apple

Citrus fruits

Sugar beet

Others (including guavas, pears, sunflower, plums, quince, and berries)

By Function

Thickeners

Gelling Agents

Fat replacers

Stabilizers

Others (including emulsifiers, e-coating materials, and moisture-binding agents)

By Application

Food & beverage

Jams, jellies, and spreads Bakery & confectionery Beverages sauces & dressing Dairy products meat & poultry products baby foods prepared foods

Industrial applications

Pharmaceuticals

Personal care products

The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

