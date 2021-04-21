Nutrigenomics Market Growth Accelerating at a Rapid Pace due to Innovative Strategies by Key Players – Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Unilever

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Nutrigenomics Market 2021-2027 by Data Bridge Market Research. Nutrigenomics market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Nutrigenomics industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, marketing of the product and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The Nutrigenomics report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Global nutrigenomics market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.27 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising rate of obesity and associated diseases with the same group of population.

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Nutrigenomics Market

Nutrigenomics is a field of life-science which involves testing the DNA and gene samples of individuals so that they can be provided with specially required nutrients, diet and healthcare services. This involves organizing the data based on different needs of genes tested on, and providing patients with specialized nutritional needs according to their metabolism.

Market Drivers

Focus on advancements in the market resulting in technological advancements of proteomics, metabolomics, computation biology, genomics and bioinformatics; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing levels of research & developments to prevent cases of cancer globally acts as a market driver

Growing concerns regarding the health of individuals resulting in need for personalized nutrition intake will also boost the market growth

Growth in the application areas of the technology uplifts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Requirement of large capital and resources for the implementation of this method; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of skilled professionals and physicians to utilize this technology and their results will hamper the market growth

Concerns regarding ethical nature of this technology also acts as a restricting factor in the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Services

By Technique

Saliva

Buccal Swab

Blood

Others

By Application

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disorders (CVD)

Diabetes

Anti-Aging

Cancer Research

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nutrigenomics market are Koninklijke DSM N.V.; BASF SE; Unilever; Genova Diagnostics; Nutrigenomix; Metagenics, Inc.; Cell-Logic; GX Sciences, Inc.; CURA INTEGRATIVE MEDICINE; Xcode Life; The Gene Box; Orig3n; Geneus Health, LLC; NutriProCan; Seven Oaks General Hospital,part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Prenetics Limited, among others.

