North America Swabs Collection Kits Market 2021 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Opportunities To 2028

The swabs collection kits market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,780.84 million by 2028. Increasing prevalence of SARS CoV-2 and increasing approval of diagnostics tests is the major driver which is propelling the swabs collection kits market in the forecast period.

Leading Key players:

Quidel Corporation

DiaSorin Molecular LLC

Medline Industries, Inc.

Starplex Scientific Inc.

GeneDx, Inc.

Puritan Medical Products

BD

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.

BTNX Inc.

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Segmentation:

By Type (Nasopharyngeal, Oropharyngeal, Nares and Others), Configuration (Flocked Swab, Regular Swab and Others), Tip Material (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, Foam, Cotton, Calcium Alginate and Others), Shaft (Plastic Shafts, Wooden Shafts, Aluminum, Resins and Others), Specimen (Throat Swab Specimen, Vaginal Swab Specimen, Penile Meatal Swab, Rectal Swab Specimen and Others), Application (Pharmaceutical, Microbiological, Laboratory, Disinfection and Others), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospital & Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes, Home Healthcare and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Retail Sales and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Scope of the North America Swabs Collection Kits Market

North America swabs collection kits market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

All country based analysis of swabs collection kits market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of type, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into nares, oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal and others. On the basis of configuration, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into regular swab, flocked swab and others. On the basis of tip material, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into polyester, nylon, calcium alginate, cotton, rayon, foam and others. On the basis of shaft, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into plastic shafts, wooden shafts, resins, aluminum and others. On the basis of specimen, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into vaginal swab specimen, penile meatal swab specimen, rectal swab specimen, throat swab specimen and others. On the basis of application, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into pharmaceutical, microbiological, disinfection, laboratory and others. On the basis of end user, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into hospital & clinics, research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, home healthcare and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the swabs collection kits market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and others.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Key Offerings:

-Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

-Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

-Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

