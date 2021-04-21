North America Security Inspection Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 16% in Coming Year

North America Security Inspection Market security inspection market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,830.0 million in 2019 to US$ 2,500.8 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Security inspection systems are electronic devices or manual or visual inspection of baggage, person, vehicle, and others to detect possession of prohibited, illegal, and other dangerous items into a secure area. Security inspections assist in threat recognition to safeguard public places, airports, borders, and other places against terrorism. The various technologies used for security inspection are biometric technologies, X-rays, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic detectors, and others. The advancements in technology are creating a lucrative opportunity for companies offering security inspection system. Companies are developing new applications such as Nuclear Quadrapole Resonance (NQR). This technology can detect explosives embedded in electronics, which are hidden under layers of shoes or clothes

Some of the companies competing in the North America Security Inspection Market are

Adani

Analogic Corporation

E.I.A. Spa

Leidos

Nuctech Company Limited

Osi Systems, Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

North America Security Inspection Market – By Product Type

Personnel Screening Systems

Cargo and Baggage Inspection Systems

Vehicle Inspection Systems

Others

North America Security Inspection Market – By Enterprise Size

Aviation

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Commercial Security

Others

North America Security Inspection Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

In terms of type, the rotary Security Inspection segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Security Inspection market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Security Inspection market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

