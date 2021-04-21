North America Direct Carrier Billing Market Best Workable Strategy Influencing Growth Facts,Trends, Size,Share, opportunities,Scope and Regional outlook to 2027

The North America Direct Carrier Billing market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The direct carrier billing market in North America is expected to reach US$ 7,688.5 Mn by 2027from US$ 3,980.2 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Direct Carrier Billing market has grown at an exceptional rate in the last few years. The widespread adoption of smartphones is a key factor influencing the direct carrier billing market growth. In addition, the telos are also showcasing tremendous interest in the development of this billing system. In the modern era, a significant percentage of the global population still lacks access to basic financial technologies such as debit card and credit card. With an objective to empower the individuals under this category, several FinTech companies are investing substantial amounts in developing robust and easy-to-use technologies, which is likely to fuel the growth of the direct carrier billing market in the coming years.

The growing demand for alternative and easy payment methods is driving the growth of direct carrier billing platforms across the region. However, the presence of substitute payment methods, including card-based payment, hinders the direct carrier billing market growth. Further, numerous mobile gaming developers charge certain amounts either to purchase the complete game file or to purchase a certain feature. To pay the charges later with mobile billing, a majority of mobile gamers choose direct carrier billing and continue using new features and games. This is bolstering the growth of the direct carrier billing market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Direct Billing Carrier in the market.

NORTH AMERICA DIRECT CARRIER BILLING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

By Platform

iOS

Android

Others

By EndUser

Apps and Games

Online Media

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Bango PLC

Boku Inc.

Centili

txtNation Limited

