North America Cloud Communication Platform Market Industry is expected to reach US$ 370.23 million in 2027 with a CAGR 22%

North America Cloud Communication Platform Market was valued at US$ 1,106.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,592.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Cloud communication platforms help overcome the issues related to high costs and inflexible nature of traditional or old type communication systems. The platforms combine developing technologies into a single type platform, thus minimizing the disturbance of integrating multiple services offered by several vendors. In the recent times, communication has changed from separate voice calling to video calls or voice over internet protocol (VoIP). The transformed methods of communications can easily be managed and controlled through cloud communication platforms. The platforms might offer secured service vendors, including net banking and social media, with two-way authentication for expending its services. Further, the increasing adoption of real-time web communication and technological advancements and upgrades in cloud technology are expected to drive the growth of the cloud communication platform market in the coming years.

Some of the companies competing in the North America Cloud Communication Platform Market are

CallFire

Avaya Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NETFORTRIS

PLIVO INC

TELESTAX, INC

TWILIO INC

VONAGE

WEST IP COMMUNICATIONS, INC

8X8, INC.

By Solution

Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC/UCaaS)

Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC)

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Application Programming Interface (API)

Reporting and Analytics

By Service

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Service

By Organization Size

Small- and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Education

Others

In terms of type, the rotary Cloud Communication Platform segment accounted for a larger share of the SAM Cloud Communication Platform market in 2019. In terms of technology, the magnetic segment held the largest share of the Cloud Communication Platform market in 2019. Further, the consumer electronics segment held the largest share of the market based on end-user in 2019.

What questions does the North America Cloud Communication Platform Market report answer about the regional reach of the industry

How do the sales figures look at present How does the sales scenario look for the future

Considering the present scenario, how much revenue will each region attain by the end of the forecast period

How much is the market share that each of these regions has accumulated presently

How much is the growth rate that each topography will depict over the predicted timeline

