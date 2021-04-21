North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market industry is Knocking with a CAGR 14% in Coming Year

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market is expected to grow from US$ 550.25 million in 2019 to US$ 1,897.82 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6 % from 2020 to 2027

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across North America. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the North America anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent. North America comprises some of the significant associations responsible for designing and implementing the anti-money laundering regulations

Some of the companies competing in the North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market are

Accenture

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

BAE Systems plc

com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Nasdaq Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Component

Software

Services

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Product

Transaction Monitoring

Compliance management

Currency transaction reporting

Customer identity management

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Industry

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

IT and Telecom

Government

Others

North America Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market – By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

