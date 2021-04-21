North America Agritech Market 2021 Should Reflect A Holistic Expansion In The Coming Year: ARSR Tech, Ceres Imaging, Conservis

North America Agritech market is expected to grow from US$ 6,731.3Mn in 2019 to US$ 16,005.2Mn in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2020 and 2027.

Major Competitive Players :

AeroFarms

AgBiome, Inc.

ARSR Tech

Ceres Imaging

Conservis

Indigo Ag, Inc.

Pivot Bio

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned In The North America Agritech Market Report:

US

Canada

Mexico

