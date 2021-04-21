Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size, Share, Industry Drivers, Future Scope and Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recent report, titled “Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global nonwoven fabrics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth by 2025.

Non-woven fabrics refer to cohesive fabric-like textiles produced by arranging the fibers together using heat, chemicals, or pressure. Some of the commonly used manufacturing methods include fiber entanglement, and chemical and thermal bonding of materials, such as olefin, polyester, rayon, etc. Compared to conventional woven fabrics, such as cotton, linen, wool and silk, non-woven fabrics are lighter and do not require weaving or knitting for manufacturing interlinings, insulation and protective suits, industrial clothing, chemical protection suits, footwear components, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted across various industries, such as personal care & hygiene, automotive, healthcare, building & construction.

Rapid expansion of the textile industry across the globe is primarily creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a rising demand for non-woven hygiene products, such as PPE kits, for providing protection against coronavirus infection, particularly across the healthcare sector. In line with this, the widespread adoption of these fabrics to produce lightweight automotive components also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, numerous product innovations, such as smart non-woven fabrics and blast-resistant curtains, will continue to drive the global nonwoven fabrics market growth in the coming years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Petropar SA), Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co. KG, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. (PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o), Suominen Oyj, Toray Industries Inc. and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nonwoven fabrics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, technology and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Spun Bond

Wet Laid

Dry Laid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care and Hygiene

Filtration

Healthcare

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2021)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Historical, Current and Future Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

