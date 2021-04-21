Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trend Analysis Report to 2027

The NGS technology, along with cfDNA research, has paved the way for the identification of chromosomal aberrations with growing efficiency and lowering expense. The high-risk testing industry is crowded, and continued rivalry is likely to result in substantial declines in the retail sales price of such tests. The prevalence of such studies can be improved with reduced costs in the market for reproductive genetics. The creation of new technology for NIPT is gradually increasing due to the rising awareness of the advantages of non-invasive methods.

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Geographical Terrain of the Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

