Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market 2021 Global Outlook – ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market is set to witness healthy CAGR of 56.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for NASH therapeutics and increasing presence of pipeline drugs are the factor for the growth.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

ALLERGAN

Zydus Cadila

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Gemphire

Genfit SA

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Novartis AG

Shire

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a kind of a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) which usually occurs when fat is collected in the liver. It usually causes inflammation and also damages the liver cell. NASH usually occurs on people who don’t consume alcohol. Itis very common in patients with conditions such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, high blood lipid, heart disease, and others. NASH can also cause problems like liver cancer and cirrhosis. According to researchers, about 3 to 12 percentage of population in United States is suffering from nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Market Drivers

· Increasing cases of diabetes and obesity is driving the growth of the market

· Growing Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) affected population worldwide will also drive the market growth

· Rising healthcare expenditure will also propel the market growth

· Increasing launches of pipeline drugs will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints

· Lack of proper diagnostic technologies for Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) will restrain the market growth

· Less demand in the underdeveloped countries is another factor restraining the market growth

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

o Vitamin E & Pioglitazone

o Ocaliva

o Obeticholic acid

o Elafibranor

o Selonsertib & Cenicriviroc

o Others

By Sales Channel

o Hospital Pharmacy

o Online Provider

o Retail Pharmacy

By Disease Cause

o Hypertension

o Heart Disease

o High Blood Lipid

o Type 2 Diabetes

o Obesity

End User

o Hospitals

o Clinics

o Homecare settings

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the – market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Effect Factors Analysis, Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

· In July 2019, Altimmune, Inc announced that they have acquired Spitfire Pharma, Inc along with their product candidate SP-1373 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The main aim of the acquisition is to help the company to meet the requirement of the people for treatment of Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). This acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in the market and will provide better treatment to their patients

· In July 2019, InSphero AG launched their new 3D InSight Human Liver Disease Discovery Platform which is specially designed for the safety testing of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis drugs and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. The main aim of this launch is to meet the increasing demand of research community for efficient and fast screening of the drug candidates

Competitive Landscape and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis market are ALLERGAN, Zydus Cadila, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gemphire, Genfit SA, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Shire, Enzo Biochem Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Immuron, Pfizer Inc., Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Celerion, NuSirt Biopharma, Perspectum Diagnostics., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and others.

