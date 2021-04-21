NGS Sample Preparation Market Manufacturers, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape and Business Opportunities by 2027

This technology has drawn the interest of many companies and investors in various fields, including fundamental research, dis.covery, and production of pharmaceutical drugs, reproductive, and consumer genomics. In addition, the declining costs of next-generation data and their added value are expected to have a positive effect over traditional data, which contributes to lucrative revenue growth, on the diversification of this technology in other clinical fields.

The global NGS Sample Preparation market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global NGS Sample Preparation market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key players in the market include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others.

The global NGS Sample Preparation market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide NGS Sample Preparation industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

Geographical Terrain of the Global NGS Sample Preparation Market:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K, Russia, and Italy)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

