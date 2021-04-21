Next-Generation Sequencing Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

New England Biolabs Technology that uses magnetic beads in the prototype assembly process is expected to boost next-generation sample preparedness protocols significantly. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology’s diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

The global Next-Generation Sequencing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Next-Generation Sequencing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

The global Next-Generation Sequencing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

