Neuromorphic Processing Market Growth | Global Industry Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The main advantage of neuromorphic chips is that they can process the knowledge faster than the regular processors, which helps the defense industry in processing battlefield data, including resource and weapon management. The growing requirement for testing and transmitting signals in this industry is mainly driving the expansion of the neuromorphic computing marketplace for the aerospace and defense industry. This is because with the help of neuromorphic computing, coding becomes secure, thereby reducing cyber threats when transmitting data from one end to another. This is another major driving factor across various industry applications.

The global Neuromorphic Processing market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Neuromorphic Processing market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

The global Neuromorphic Processing market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Neuromorphic Processing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

