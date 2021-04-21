Natural Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2028

Dairy processors are investing in development of novel technologies to sweeten products without incorporating extra calories as consumers are reducing consumption of intensely sweetened dairy-based products. Increasing need for alternatives that are natural and have low-calorific value to sweeten dairy products, which would decrease the sugar content while maintaining the body, texture, and mouthfeel, is expected to continue to drive adoption of stevia among dairy product manufacturing companies. High heat resistance of stevia makes it a suitable option for dairy products since it maintains its stability when subjected to heat or during baking and preparation.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Natural Sweeteners market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Natural Sweeteners market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key market participants include DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks) Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Sorbitol Erythritol Stevia Xylitol Sweet proteins Mannitol Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



