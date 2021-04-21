Naphthalene Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Demand 2021 – CarbonTech Group, Rain Carbon Inc., JFE Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation

The Naphthalene report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Naphthalene Market with its specific geographical regions.

The market for naphthalene is expected to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

One of the key factors driving the market is the growing use of NSF (Naphthalene Sulfonate Formaldehyde) in concrete admixtures. However, the stringent regulations regarding VOC emissions are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Naphthalene Market Report are : CarbonTech Group, Rain Carbon Inc., JFE Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Epsilon Carbon, among others

– The increasing application in the textile industry is also likely to boost the demand for naphthalene during the forecast period.

– New applications in the construction sector is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth in the future.

– Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Naphthalene Sulfonates to be the Major Application

– One of the major applications of naphthalene is in the preparation of naphthalene sulfonates which have a variety of applications, owing to their wetting and dispersing properties.

– They are used in the production of surfactants that are used in a variety of personal care products.

– Naphthalene sulfonates are used in preparation of naphthalene sulphonated formaldehyde (NSF) which is used in polymer-concrete admixtures to neutralize the surface charge on cement particles in enhancing water tied up in the cement agglomerations, and thereafter, in reducing the viscosity of the paste and concrete.

– China is one of the largest markets for naphthalene sulfonates whereas Europe has shown significant growth in the demand for naphthalene sulfonates.

– Overall, naphthalene sulfonate is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Naphthalene Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Naphthalene market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Naphthalene Market Scenario:

Table of Contents:

-Naphthalene Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Naphthalene Market Forecast

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025Top of Form

In conclusion, Naphthalene market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Naphthalene Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Naphthalene?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Naphthalene.

– Naphthalene Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

