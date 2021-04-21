Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Revenue, Size, Share, Industry Analysis Report By Product, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020-2028

In August 2020, Alén Space partnered with Orbital Transports for their Nanosatellite and Microsatellite products consisting of SmallSat Catalog. This acquisition is expected to help in the nanosatellite and microsatellite application of Emerson for commercial and defense purposes. Application segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Applications of nano satellite include for communications, Earth monitoring, and remote sensing.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key market participants include Planet Labs, Innovative Solutions in Space, Space Quest, D-Orbit, Deep Blue Globe, DHV Technology, Berlin Space Technology, ADASPACE, Adaptive Lunch Solution, and Alén Space.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nanosatellite and microsatellite market based on component, application, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Solar Panel Onboard Computers Power System Antennas Sensors and Actuators Thermal Control System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Communication Earth Monitoring Scientific Research Biological Research Mapping and Navigation Academic Training

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Defense Government Commercial Civil Broadcasting



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Continued….