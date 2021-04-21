Multifactor Authentication Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

Multifactor authentication is a security system requiring more than one authentication technique from autonomous credentials classifications to check the identity of the user for a login or other transaction. Two or more independent credentials like password, security token, biometric and verification are combined in multifactor authentication.

Global multifactor authentication market is to register a healthy CAGR of 17.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging trend for bring your own device (BYOD) and increasing cyber-attacks.

With the wide ranging Multifactor Authentication market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global multifactor authentication market are Safran, Thales Group, NEC Corporation, 3M, Broadcom., FUJITSU, OneSpan Inc., HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB., RSA Security LLC., SUPREMA., Crossmatch, Censornet, Duo, IDEMIA, ZKTECO CO., LTD.., Watchdata, SecurEnvoy Ltd, SecuGen Corporation, Entrust Datacard Corporation, Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd. among others.

Segmentation : Global Multifactor Authentication Market

By Model

Two-Factor Authentication

Smart Card With Pin

Smart Card With Biometric Technology

Biometric Technology With Pin

Two-Factor Biometric Technology

One Time Password With Pin

Multifactor With Three-Factor Authentication

Smart Card With Pin and Biometric Technology

Smart Card With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies

Pin With Two-Factor Biometric Technologies

Three-Factor Biometric Technology

Multifactor With Four-Factor Authentication

Multifactor With Five-Factor Authentication

Deployment

On-premises

On-cloud

By Application

Banking and Finance

Government

Travel and Immigration

Military and Defences

Commercial Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2019, Microsoft to require multi-factor authentication for Cloud Solution Providers. Cloud solution providers will have to use multi-factor authentication to assist businesses and handle their Office365 accounts. It will prevent the account from getting hacked or from any kind of cyber-attacks. This will help in the expansion of the product portfolio for the company.

In June 2019, Boon Edam, for the Tourniket Revolving Door, launched Automated Resistance Class 3 Shield Doors. The update comprises automated and advanced burglar resistance class 3 shield doors as share of an operative safety package alternative. This enhancement in technology will help in growth of this company and the market.

Country Level Analysis

The Multifactor Authentication market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Multifactor Authentication market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Multifactor Authentication Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Multifactor Authentication market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Multifactor Authentication market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Multifactor Authentication market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

