Mono-ethylene Glycol Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), DowDuPont, BASF SE, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

The Mono-ethylene Glycol market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Mono-ethylene Glycol Market with its specific geographical regions.

The global mono-ethylene glycol (MEG) market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% owing to the increase in utilization of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) in the packaging industry. The growing demand for polyester from the textile industry is also likely to stimulate the MEG market during the forecast period.

Request for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0417446046/global-mono-ethylene-glycol-market-segmented-by-production-process-application-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Manufactures-

SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Reliance Industries Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC), DowDuPont, BASF SE, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Lotte Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Solventis, AkzoNobel

Top of Form

Key Market Trends

PET Demand from Packaging Industry Driving the Market

The demand of PET is on the surge from the packaging industry and has significantly upscaled the mono-ethylene glycol market, as it is widely used in PET production. Food & beverage and pharmaceutical packaging are the key contributors to the industry growth, due to the predominant utilization of PET to produce packaging products, such as films, sheets, bottles, etc.

Polyester Fiber the Dominant Application

Polyester fiber application accounted for more than 50% of the MEG market share. The driving force for polyester fibers market is the increasing demand from the textile industry, primarily in the Asia-Pacific region. PET bottles are the second leading market for MEG globally. Around 10% of the market is attributed to antifreeze, where MEG is used for different purposes, such as for preserving biological tissues and organs, or as de-icing fluids in windshields and aircraft. The PET application is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to increasing demand for packaging from the food & beverage industry.

Textile Industry Supporting the MEG Market in Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific leads in the consumption and production of MEG and is likely to continue its position due to the increasing textile and fiber production in the region. The rise in demand from the automotive industry, where MEG is used as antifreeze and coolants, is a major factor contributing to the growth of the mono-ethylene glycol market in Asia-Pacific. North America and Europe are likely to show a sluggish growth owing to the presence of stringent regulations regarding the manufacturing of the product.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/0417446046/global-mono-ethylene-glycol-market-segmented-by-production-process-application-end-user-industry-and-geography-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023/discount?Mode=21

Notable Developments

In Nov 2017, Braskem signed a partnership with Haldor Topsoe to develop bio-based MEG. The demonstration plant is likely to be built in Denmark, where operations are likely to begin in 2019.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Mono-ethylene Glycol Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com