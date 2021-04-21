Mono Carton Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats 2019 to 2029

Global Mono Carton Market: Overview

Mono cartons are widely used for packaging and can be made from many materials, such as paperboard, white kraft, recycled plastics, duplex and others. Many cartons are usually made from single piece of paperboard. Depending on their applications, different quality of paperboards are manufactured for their use in mono carton manufacturing, such as wax-coated mono cartons or polyethylene-coated mono cartons, which forms a moisture barrier.

Growth rate of mono carton and corrugated packaging market is surging in the Asia Pacific region, specifically in China due to the rapid growth in electronic, smartphone industry and the need for packaging solutions for finished goods transportation.

Mono cartons can also be used to preserve food as steel and other materials for packaging are not cost-effective. Food damage during transportation to areas creates a demand for cheap and effective packaging solution. This, in turn, creates a high demand for mono carton market. Similarly, durable storage of pharmaceutical, hardware and many other types of products is a necessity and aids in the growth of mono cartons market.

Global Mono Carton Market: Market Dynamics

Global mono carton market is deeply in conjunction with the paper industry. According to Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC), North American industry shipped 4.9 million tons of paperboard packaging with an average value per ton of $1,753. Growth in paperboard market is expected to increase rapidly.

Sustainability is a major concern for global mono carton market. Consumers’ paradigm-shift towards eco-friendly solutions for packaging can cause a dip in the growth of mono carton market. Reusability and use of corrugated cartons are becoming common among consumers, which will have a detrimental effect on global mono carton market. Corrugated cartons provide lightweight, durable packaging solutions with a higher strength-to-weight ratio.

Design and brand image are a trend adapted by enterprises to attract consumers, which creates a demand for mono carton market.

In 1950s, 30% of the world population was urban, which has risen to 55% in 2019 and is expected to grow further by 4.16% by 2029. The urbanization creates urgent demand for transportation of goods and packaged products to urban market, which enables the growth of mono carton market in urban regions. Growth of packers and movers services is imminent due to urbanization rate and this industry plays a dominant role in the surge of mono cartons. As the rate of urbanization is increasing, the demand for supermarket chain is expanding, which leads to more packaged goods, thereby aiding the growth of mono carton market.

Global Mono Carton Market: Key Segments

Global mono carton market can be segmented based on material type, grades, size/thickness and applications. Material type can be segmented into hardwood, softwood, recycled and others. Grades for paperboard can be surface treatment (first letter), main furnish (second letter), color (non-D grade) and bulk (D grade). Mono carton market can be segmented by size and thickness as customized and standard.

Mono cartons can be segmented on their application as folding cartons, egg cartons, aseptic cartons, gable cartons and others.

End users of the global mono carton market can be food products, healthcare, tobacco, household care, hardware products and others.

Global Mono Carton Market: Regional Analysis

Global mono carton market can be segmented into different regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Growth of mono carton in North America and Europe is consolidated as big players in paper and packaging industries and have a strong foothold in that region. However, growth of mono carton market in Asia Pacific is highly concentrated, competitive and led by growth in food, electronics, cosmetics and personal care industries.

Mono Carton Market: Key Manufacturers

Key players in the global mono carton market are International Paper, WestRock, Stora Enso, Reynolds Group and Amcor. Since, China has its own local paperboard industries and carton market, so competition is still fragmented in the region.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of Mono carton market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Mono carton market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, material type, grades, size/thickness, application and industry.

The Mono Carton Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On: Market Segments Market Dynamics Market Size & Demand Current Trends/Issues/Challenges Competition & Companies involved Technology Value Chain

The Mono Carton Market Regional Analysis Includes: North America (U.S., Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe) East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea) South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania) Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The mono carton report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The mono carton report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The mono carton report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

