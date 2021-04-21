Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

In addition, a wide variety of point-of-care testing technologies has been evolving rapidly over the previous decade with a view to extending its potential market to a wider range of Medical Faculties, initially focused on the screening, monitoring, and diagnosis of infectious diseases in low income developing countries. Therefore, cardiological monitoring, oncological testing, and hematological testing are now available and/or under development.

The global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Main players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BioMerieux, Dako, Abaxis Inc., OraSure Technologies Inc., and Nipro Diagnostics, among others.

The global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

