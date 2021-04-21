Milking Robots Market 2021 Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2028

Milking robots are the type of robots which replace a person to do all the jobs involved in milking a herd of cows. This automated system is the collection of the specifically devoted to extracting milk from an animal especially of dairy cattle.

Milking Robots Market will reach at an estimated value of 5.05 billion and grow at a CAGR of 11.30% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising reduced labour cost due to automation on dairy farms is an essential factor driving the milking robots market.

Rising technological advancements and product launches is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising key benefits of milking robots, increasing demand to reduce labour cost by automation, rising herd size on dairy farms especially in Asia Pacific and Europe, and rising labour costs and adoption of automation in the dairy industry are the major factors among others boosting the milking robots market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in milking robots market report are DeLaval, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Lely, S.A. Christensen & Co., Fullwood Packo, Afimilk Ltd, BouMatic, Hokofarm Group B.V., LIC., DAIRYMASTER., Milkwell Milking Systems, Paul Mueller Company, Pearson International LLC, Read Industrial Ltd., Rotec Engineering Ltd, A/S S. A. Christensen & Co., Spunhill., Stellapps Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and System Happel among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Milking Robots Market

Milking robots market is segmented on the basis of type, herd size and offering. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, milking robots market is segmented into single-stall unit, multi-stall unit and automated milking rotary.

Based on herd size, the milking robots market is segmented into below 100, between 100 and 1,000 and above 1,000.

The milking robots market is also segmented on the basis of offering into hardware, software and services. Hardware has been further segmented into automation and control devices and sensing and monitoring devices. Automation and control devices have been further segmented into robotic arm devices, control and display units, milk meters, milk analysers, cleaning and detection systems and others. Sensing and monitoring devices have been further segmented into sensors, RFID tags and readers, camera systems and others. Software has been further segmented into cloud based and local/web based. Services have been further segmented into system integration and consulting services, managed services, connectivity services, assisted professional services and maintenance and support services.

Country Level Analysis

The Milking Robots market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Milking Robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Milking Robots Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Milking Robots market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Milking Robots market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Milking Robots market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

