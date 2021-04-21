Middle East and Africa Elderly Care Market is Ready for Speedy Growth | Players – St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd, Rosewood Care Group

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Middle East and Africa Elderly Care Market 2021-2027 by Data Bridge Market Research. Middle East and Africa Elderly Care market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets. This market report encompasses a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the Middle East and Africa Elderly Care industry and its impact based on market size, market share, different dynamics of the industry types, applications and different geographical regions. Additionally, this market report also gives a detailed overview about product specification, technology, investment, forecast, marketing of the product and production analysis by taking into consideration other major factors such as revenue, cost, and gross margin. The Middle East and Africa Elderly Care report is presented with full commitment by assuring the best possible service depending upon business requirements.

Elderly care (Middle East and Africa Elderly Care) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 48,468.86 million by 2027. Rising in ageing population is one of the major factors for the market growth.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

Right at Home, LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Bayada Home Health Care

Econ Healthcare Group

Home Instead, Inc

Orpea Groupe

St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd

Rosewood Care Group

Medtronic

Interim HealthCare Inc

United Medicare Pte Ltd

Trinity Health

Exceptional Living Centers

Amedisys

Living Assistance Services, Inc

Eldery Care Canada

Market Overview and Analysis: Middle East and Africa Elderly Care Market

Home healthcare provides services of both nursing homes and home care facilities. Home care is more beneficial for the elder people as it can be done at home itself; hence its demand is higher amongst the increasing elderly population.

For instance, according to United Nation, the elder population aged 60 years or more than that will be 225.8 million in Africa by 2050. Growth in the number of older persons will require more care especially people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and many others. The elderly care services can be provided at home where elder people get the benefits of it, due to its benefit its demand may increase.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Product Type (Pharmaceuticals, Housing and Assistive Devices)

By Service (Institutional Care, Homecare, Adult Day Care)

By Application (Heart Diseases, Cancer, Kidney Diseases, Diabetes, Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Neurological, Respiratory and Others)

By Region

Middle East & Africa elderly care market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, product type, service and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in elderly care market report are South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

South Africa is dominating the elderly care market as its demand is higher among geriatric population based in South Africa. Due to its high demand, organizations are increasing in number in order to provide benefits of its services among people. For instan

Middle East and Africa Elderly Care market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the Middle East and Africa Elderly Care industry.

Middle East and Africa Elderly Care Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Middle East and Africa Elderly Care market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Middle East and Africa Elderly Care market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Middle East and Africa Elderly Care Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and housing and assistive devices.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into homecare, institutional care and adult day care.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into heart diseases, respiratory, diabetes, osteoporosis, cancer, neurological, kidney diseases, arthritis and others.

Competitive Landscape and Middle East and Africa Elderly Care Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Right at Home, LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Bayada Home Health Care, Econ Healthcare Group, Home Instead, Inc., Orpea Groupe, St Luke’s Eldercare Ltd., Rosewood Care Group, Medtronic, Interim HealthCare Inc, United Medicare Pte Ltd., Trinity Health, Exceptional Living Centers, Amedisys, Living Assistance Services, Inc., Elder CareCanada, LHC Group, Inc., Encompass Health Corporation, Extendicare, Prolifico, FC Compassus LLC among other players in Middle East & Africa. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In June 2019, Home Instead, Inc. Senior Care was awarded with two public relations society of America National Silver Anvil awards for a campaign known as unretire yourself which has encouraged the older adults to follow their passion in achieving its post-retirement career. This award has helped the company to enhance its recognition in market.

