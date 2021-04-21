Microfluidics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The laboratory-on-a-chip category accounted for a large share of the microfluidics industry in 2019 and is projected to retain its supremacy throughout the forecast period. Lab-on-a-chip offers fast detection speed and also helps the DNA probes to be sequenced easily.

The global Microfluidics market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Microfluidics market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key participants include Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific, Micronit Micro Technologies B.V., Life Technologies Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc, among others.

The global Microfluidics market study covers the current COVID-19 scenario that has turned the global business sphere upside down. The coronavirus has resulted in a major economic downturn worldwide, while also adversely impacting the growth of this industrial sector. The pandemic has brought about drastic changes in market conditions. The report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Microfluidics industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain.

