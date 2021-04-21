Membrane Pump Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Membrane Pump Market is forecast to grow from USD 3.04 billion in 2018 to USD 4.34 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.44%, during the forecast period. Enhanced demand for Membrane Pumps in the Chemical Industry is the major driving factor of the market.

Membrane pump is a type of displacement pump that uses a sequence of actions of membrane and valves to pump fluid. The penetration of membrane pumps market has also increased the need for industry effluents disposal in a safe way. They are mostly used as metering pumps in the water treatment industry and as vacuum pumps in process operations of several industries like chemical, pharmaceuticals and food & beverages. Other applications include dewatering, filter press, spraying & cleaning.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Membrane Pump industry.

Key companies in the market include:

TAPFLO AB (Sweden), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), LEWA GmbH (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (U.S.), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Dover (US), EMEC(US), SEKO(US), SPX (US) and Pump Solutions Group (U.S.).

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Release Pressure,Method, End user and region:

Release Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Up to 80 bar

80-200 bar

Above 200 bar

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Air operated

Electric operated

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Chemical& petrochemical

Water & wastewater

Pharmaceutical

Food & beverages

Oil & Gas

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Membrane Pump market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Membrane Pump market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Membrane Pump market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Membrane Pump market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Membrane Pump market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Membrane Pump market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

