Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market Share, Competitor’s Analysis, Supply and Consumption 2020 Research Report Forecast To 2027

Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The medical device additive manufacturing market is expected to reach US$ 4,440.5 million by 2027 from US$ 1,350.4 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Our expert team is consistently working on updated data and information on the key player’s related business processes that value the market. For future strategies and predictions, we provide a special section regarding the COVID-19 situation.

The List of Companies – Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market:

3D Systems, Inc.

GE Additives

Materialise NV

3T Additive Manufacturing Limited

Renishawplc

Stratasys Ltd

Vaupell, INC.

Precision ADM INC

EOS GmbH

ALLEVI, INC

Additive manufacturing is a technique used for manufacturing rapid prototypes as well as functional parts. The use of additive manufacturing in the medical industry has increased in the recent years owing to technological advancements. With the rising adoption of additive manufacturing in the healthcare sector, the scope for customization and innovation of medical devices has increased considerably over the last few years.

Technology-Based Insights:

Based on technology, the medical device additive manufacturing market is segmented into laser sintering, stereo lithography, electron beam melting, and extrusion. In 2019, the laser-sintering segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the market for this segment is attributed to the fact that there is no need to provide support structures for fragile and thin parts of devices, unlike the devices produced with the use of stereo lithography. Further, high precision in geometries achieved by laser sintering is not possible with any other technology, which would contributes dominance of this segment in the market in the coming years.

Product-Based Insights:

Based on product, the medical device additive manufacturing market is segmented into surgical guides, surgical instruments, implants and prosthetics, tissue engineering, and other products. The surgical instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the implants and prosthetics segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Application-Based Insights:

Based on application, the medical device additive manufacturing market is segmented into dental, orthopedic, bio engineering, and craniomaxillo facial. The orthopedic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.7% in the market during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights:

Product launches, and mergers and acquisitions are the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, which allows them meet the growing consumer demand. Product launches are among the major strategies adopted by the medical device additive manufacturing market players to enlarge their respective customer bases; this also permits them maintain their brand name globally.

Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market Segmental Overview:

The report specifically highlights the Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Medical Device Additive Manufacturing Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

