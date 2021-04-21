Mammography Workstations Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology, Share and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global mammography workstations market is likely to reach USD 178.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Mammography Workstations market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Mammography Workstations Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/440

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2020, Acessa Health Inc. was acquired by Hologic, Inc. The deal will improve the GYN (gynecology) surgical range of Hologic with highly compatible, efficient technology.

The multimodal segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, since multimodal mammography workstations can connect the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and the radiological information system (RIS) with diagnostic solutions to provide high-quality patient treatment. In addition, diagnostic multimodal breast imaging solutions improve radiological performance, which is anticipated to further fuel the segment during the forecast period.

The diagnostic screening segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, as diagnostic screening allows assessment of breast cancer signs at an early stage by diagnosing certain symptoms such as breast pain, breast skin swelling, nipple discharge, and changes in breast size and shape. It also allows breast cancer diagnosis in women with no apparent signs. This is expected to fuel the diagnostic screening segment to a certain level during the forecast period.

The hospitals segment is anticipated to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Mammography workstations improve hospital performance by offering various sorts of imaging tools to a breast radiologist. In addition, government support for hospitals to implement innovative techniques for breast cancer is projected to fuel the segment in the near future.

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global market, due to growing prevalence of breast cancer amongst women in the region. In addition, growing awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer is estimated to promote growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key market participants include Koninklijke Philips N.V., EIZO Corporation, Sectra AB, Esaote SpA, Carestream Health, Inc., Siemens AG, Hologic, Inc., Barco NV, Konica Minolta, Inc., and Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Get access to FREE Sample PDF Copy of Mammography Workstations Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/440

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Standalone

Multimodal

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Advanced Imaging

Diagnostic Screening

Clinical Review

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Academia

Hospitals

Breast Care Centers

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Mammography Workstations market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Mammography Workstations market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mammography-workstations-market

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mammography Workstations Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mammography Workstations Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mammography Workstations Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Mammography Workstations Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Mammography Workstations Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…