Malaysia Freight and Logistics Market 2021 Business Scenario – DB Schenker, DHL, Yusen Logistics, Sinotrans, Tasco, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings, Xin Hwa, CEA Project Logistics

The Malaysia Freight & Logistics market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Malaysia Freight & Logistics Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Malaysian freight & logistics market was estimated to be worth USD 53.45 billion in 2017. The Malaysian freight forwarding industry is highly competitive, due to a large degree of fragmentation in the market. Despite the fragmentation, the market is largely tied by the regulatory requirements for establishment and operation. For instance, Royal Malaysian Customs departments issuance of license is mandatory to operate in the custom brokerage services in Malaysia.

Top Leading Manufactures-

DB Schenker, DHL, Yusen Logistics, Sinotrans, Tasco, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings, Xin Hwa, CEA Project Logistics, and Ceva,

The multinational players have more business resources in securing global servicing contracts with multinational companies, and thus, are able to provide comprehensive services for freight forwarding, freight tracking, and monitoring, and other distribution solutions. Additionally, their large transshipment bookings and presence in multiple regions give reliable business guarantee to the shipping lines, which is out of scope for the local players. Furthermore, many global manufacturers want to keep single distribution contracts to make their operations lenient and traceable. For instance, Ford Motors, a leading automotive producer, has appointed DHL as its distribution partner globally. Growing e-commerce has opened the Malaysian market for global players, and these companies are welcoming this gesture as a market expansion opportunity. The Digital Free-trade Zone (partnered by Alibaba), is a key development initiative to track within the Malaysian e-commerce fulfillment market, as it is expected to make Malaysia an e-commerce logistics hub for the region and globally.

Market Scenario

Insights on the Shipping Industry

Malaysia has a total coastline of 4,675 km (2,905 mi), and peninsular Malaysia has 2,068 km (1,285 mi), while East Malaysia has 2,607 km (1,620 mi) of coastline. Malaysia has the 29th longest coastline in the world. The prominent ports in Malaysia, which account for the major share of goods traded are Port Klang, Johor Port, Port of Tanjung Pelepas, Kuantan Port, Penang Port, Bintulu Port, and Kemaman Port. The Malaysian shipping industry has been growing exponentially over the years. The strategic location of the ports of Malaysia, coupled with the low cost for docking, acts as a prominent driver for the market. There was a 17.5% overall growth rate of Malaysia’s container port throughput from 2013 to 2016.

Port Klang saw 10.8% growth in 2016, registering 13.17 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in container-handling, compared to 11.89 million TEUs in 2015. Port Klang accounted for the largest share of sea cargo through Malaysia. The high growth rate of this port is attributed to several factors, which include its efficient and productive terminal operators, strong support from Port Klangs shipping and logistics community, and the supply-demand dynamics of port facilities, as well as advanced state-of-the-art cargo-handling equipment..

Competitive Landscape

-December 2017: CEVA logistics secured a partnership with Ace Turtle, an omni-channel platform company, for cross-border trade solutions in Southeast Asia. As per the agreement, CEVA will provide international freight forwarding services to Ace Turtle for countries, like China to India, China to Singapore, India to Malaysia, the United States to Singapore, and similarly from Europe to Asia-Pacific.

-JVK International Movers Ltd, a subsidiary of JWD Infologistics PCL, acquired Ocean Air International Company Ltd, a homegrown freight forwarding agency. The company will now offer its services under the brand name of Total Logistics Solution Provider to the existing customers of JWD. The THB 83 million deal will help both the companies to expand their market size as an integrated logistics solution provider.

Key Takeaways from this Report

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

