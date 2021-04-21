Laundry Scent Booster Market – Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Snapshot

Attractive, fresh fragrance of washed clothes has enhanced the proclivity of odor conscious people toward the use of laundry scent boosters. They are applied in powder or pellet forms added to the washing machine usually during the wash or rinse cycle.

The market in recent years has seen the rising popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) recipes for homemade laundry scent booster. On factor attributing this trend is the price of these boosters being on the higher end of the spectrum, dampening the demand among price-sensitive consumers, especially in emerging economies.

Reduced price aside, the absence of any artificial fragrances or ingredients in the mixtures made at homes is another striking factor bolstering the DIY laundry scent booster. However, some recipes may contain ingredients that are not easily available to people at large. Nevertheless, the vast possibility of customization to experiment with a variety of aromas is another factor stoking the popularity of laundry scent boosters being made at homes, thus accentuating the overall market. Furthermore, the rising shift toward greener products in laundry and the growing demand for safer ingredients will bolster the demand for DIY recipes, thus catalyzing the growth of the laundry scent boosters market.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Introduction

Everyone loves fragrance and good smelling things. This especially includes, good smelling clothes. Many people judge others on the basis of their body odour or choice of perfumes and deodorants. This has increased the number of odour conscious people. There is also a visible increase in the demand for perfumes and deodorants globally. The trends also have an impact on the laundry scents and laundry scents booster market. Laundry scent boosters come in the form of powder or crystals that are put in the washing machines while washing clothes.

It makes towels, sheets, or clothes smell fresh and good after one wash. It adds to the fragrance of washed clothes over the fragrance of normal washing powders or detergent powders. These little pellets are also prepared at home by several individuals with the assistance of natural ingredients, in which fragrance can be customized according to need. Home-made scent boosters are also considered a cheaper option than the other laundry scent boosters available in the market.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Dynamics

There are a lot of factors driving the growth of laundry scent booster market. It majorly includes the increase in use of perfumes and deodorants. The increase in its use has made people more dependent on artificial fragrances. This has fuelled the inclination towards the use of laundry scent boosters across the globe. It is considered as a convenient way to get a long lasting fragrance on all clothes washed together. Another factor that has fueled the growth of global laundry scent booster market is the increase in the disposable income with the people.

The increase in spending power of people helps them afford extra consumable goods like laundry scent boosters. The increasing rate of laundry services and the competition among them, forces the services to use different types of scent boosters. However, there are a few factors that may limit the growth of laundry scent booster market. One major hindrance in the market’s growth is the availability of special detergents in the market.

Many companies are focusing on coming up with new and innovative ideas to gain high share in the market. Most of them try to incorporate great fragrances in their products in order to improve sales. This limits the sale of independent scent boosters. People prefer such detergents for washing clothes and do not spend on scent boosters. There is also a rise in the DIY scent booster recipes. People are making their own laundry scent boosters at home which deter them from buying it from the markets.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Regional Outlook

With the developed economies capable of buying extra consumable products, North America is a clear leader in the global laundry scent booster market with the highest market size expected in the foreseen future. However, emerging economies of countries in Europe and Asia are also expected to stay in close competition and witness a steady growth of global laundry scent booster market.

Laundry Scent Booster Market: Key Players

The global laundry scent booster market consists of many products and brands that are leading currently and are also expected to lead in the coming years. Some of these major players are Downy unstoppables, Snuggle, Gain Fireworks, Bounce Bursts, Tide, Purex, Febrez etc.

