Latin America Airbag Systems Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation

The Latin America Airbag Systems report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Latin America Airbag Systems Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Latin America airbag system market is expected to register a CAGR over 7% during the forecasted period (2020 – 2025)

– Latin America has 12.3 road fatalities per million inhabitants per year in road traffic crashes involving cars and busses. Passenger safety is of the utmost importance to the government as well as the companies. Regulations towards consumer safety and security have made manufacturers install safety devices in the cars. The government has made usage of seat belts and airbags mandatory which has resulted in decline of deaths due to accidents from 2,921 in 2017 to less than 2,500 in 2019. Consequently, risk factors as seat-belt use, and drink and drive is one of the major cause of these fatalities.

– The Airbag system requires advance technology and high initial investment. OEMs are opting for well-known manufacturers who are proving the airbag systems with advance technologies at low cost. This is limiting the penetration of new players into market. Many companies from North American region have set up their manufacturing units in Mexico due to low labour and production cost which is being supported by free trade deal between United States, Canada and Mexico. Mexico has exported more than 3.3 million vehicles in 2019. Although there has been decline in the production in past few years and on-going COVID-19 economic crisis, during the forecasted period the production is expected to increase at a steady pace which will help the Airbag system market to grow in Mexico.

Top leading Manufacturers Profiled in Latin America Airbag Systems Market Report are : Autoliv Inc, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, GWR safety systems, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Key Safety Systems

Regional Analysis for Latin America Airbag Systems Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Latin America Airbag Systems market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Latin America Airbag Systems Market Scenario:

Raising demand for safety_will fuel market growth

The global automotive industry growing slowly, and most economies started gaining momentum. By 2025 many developing countries are expected to have_a high_demand for cars, and improving the economy means more commercial vehicle sales. Brazil is one of the major exporters in Latin America. In 2019, the Brazilian market account for 2.7 million vehicle sales, which is expected to go up to 3.6 million sales in 2025._With government regulations in place and customer demand for vehicle safety, the Brazil airbag system market is expected to grow.

Curtain airbags are the fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbag and seatbelt industry. They_are mounted_on the side_of the seat_or the door, usually on the roof above the side window. In_the_event of_a_crash, curtain airbags are used to protect the adults head. It has been proven that curtain airbags reduce the driver fatality risk by 45%. Recently there has been_a growing demand for pedestrian airbags. These are automatically deployed when_an_automobile_is about to collide with a pedestrian. Increasing income levels and awareness about safety is expected to drive this market in the coming years._As per the current car safety standards, the Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) rates Brazil-5, India-3, and China-7 on a scale of one to ten. This rating is given on the basis of factors like the level of reach of different technologies in the market, the state of legislation, and consumer awareness levels. The Brazilian government has planned to launch a USD 50 million independent crash test centre in 2017 to enhance safety in automobiles.

This market is consolidated_with major companies_that are_merging and_acquiring other companies to maintain their position in the market._Key players in the market are Hyundai_Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Autoliv, DENSO Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Key Safety Systems, Continental AG.__In 2016 TRW was acquired by ZF Friedrichshafen AG._There is a recent development in roof type airbags. The new bad in roof airbags has replaced passenger airbags which_are located in_the instrument panel to protect_passengers. It is used in Citroen Cactus C4. There has been tremendous development in dual-stage airbags which are located at the location of seat belt and front seat, these airbags are used to prevent children and adults from getting injured during the collision._Since active safety systems are improving owing to the new technology, there might be a reduction in demand for passive safety systems like airbags and seatbelts in the future.

In conclusion, Latin America Airbag Systems market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Latin America Airbag Systems Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Latin America Airbag Systems?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Latin America Airbag Systems.

– Latin America Airbag Systems Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

