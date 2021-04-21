IR Spectroscopy Market Size, Top Trends in 2020 – Global Industry Revenue, Forecast to 2028

Benchtop spectroscopes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of benchtop spectroscopes systems to identify chemical characteristics of nuclear/molecular patterns of specimens is expected to boost growth of this segment. In terms of market share, the mid-infrared segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of mid-infrared technology to recognized molecules based on activity between particles and magnetic fields in mid-infrared area.

Initially, the report focuses on the global IR Spectroscopy market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the IR Spectroscopy market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key market participants include Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IR spectroscopy market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Micro Spectroscopes Hyphenated Spectroscopes Portable Spectroscopes Benchtop Spectroscopes

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Near-Infrared Mid-Infrared Far-Infrared

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Chemicals Biological Research Healthcare & pharmaceuticals Consumer Electronics Environmental Food & Beverages Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the IR Spectroscopy market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the IR Spectroscopy market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the IR Spectroscopy market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

