Image recognition Market Competitive Landscape, Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts from 2020 To 2028

Image recognition applications include targeted advertising, smart photo libraries, accessibility for the visually impaired, media interactivity, and enhanced research capabilities. Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Pinterest, and Apple are investing in resources and research into image recognition and related applications. Improper data storage, security breaches, and misuse of facial recognition data are some of the primary concerns related to image recognition technology, which could limit adoption in several areas.

Initially, the report focuses on the global Image recognition market definition, market overview, product scope, description, characterization, and specification. Also, the report is the latest document assessing the dynamic changes occurring in the market and fluctuating trends with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis has led to a severe economic downturn worldwide. However, the latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Image recognition market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Key market participants include IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce.

Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hardware Software Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Security and Surveillance Scanning and Imaging Augmented Reality Image Search Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) On-premises Cloud

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Object Recognition QR/ Barcode Recognition Pattern Recognition Facial Recognition Optical Character Recognition

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Media & Entertainment Healthcare Retail & E-commerce BFSI IT & Telecom Automobile & Transportation Government Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Image recognition market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027? What is the market size likely to be during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces shaping the future of the industry across different countries?

Who are the prominent market players dominating the Image recognition market? How have they managed to maintain a competitive edge over their competitors?

What are the major trends and opportunities responsible for the progress of the Image recognition market during the estimated period?

What are the major obstacles hindering the progress of the market worldwide?

