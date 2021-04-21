Human Resource (HR) Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Drivers, Future Scope and Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Human Resource (HR) Technology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global human resource (HR) technology market grew at a CAGR of 14% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market has huge potential for growth by 2025.

Human resource technology has emerged as a time-effective solution in managing some of the most meticulous HR tasks related to payrolls, workforce performance, analyzing employee feedbacks, talent acquisition, etc. The technology helps in enhancing the productivity of the HR team, thus consequently benefiting the overall workflow of the organization. Furthermore, HR technology aids in providing transparency in terms of employee-based data that can be accessed, evaluated, and applied to better understand the sentiments of the workforce.

The HR technology market is primarily driven by the aging of conventional human resource tools as numerous enterprises are getting inclined towards the human resource software ecosystem. Additionally, the growing adoption of human resource software solutions based on their time- and cost-effectiveness is also propelling the global market. Besides this, the rising working population and complex management methods are further catalyzing the need for HR technology. Furthermore, human resource technology lowers the risks of systemic errors in comparison to the conventional methods of human resourcing, thereby experiencing a high demand on a global level.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Get a PDF sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-resource-technology-market/requestsample

Market Breakup by Application

Talent Management

Payroll Management

Performance Management

Workforce Management

Recruitment

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Inhouse

Outsourced

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

TTH (Travel, Transportation, Hospitality)

Public Sector

Health Care

Information Technology

BFSI (Banking, Financial services, and Insurance)

Others

Market Breakup by Company Size

Less than 1k Employees

1k -5k Employees

Greater than 5k Employees

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-resource-technology-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800