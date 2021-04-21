High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market 2021 Estimate to Boost US$ 755.46 Mn by 2027 with Shanghai A & S Science Technology Development Co.,Ltd, Mianyang Sonic Electronic, Insightec Ltd., Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., FUS Instruments

The global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market is US$ 417.98 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 755.46 Mn by 2027.

Cancer is a genetic disorder caused due to definite variations in genes that govern cell functioning, particularly affecting their growth and replication. The rise in the prevalence for the prostate disease or cancer in the men are driving the market for the High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU). The prevalence of the disease increase as the age grows and as per the International Prostate Symptom Score US has highest prevalence for the benign prostatic hyperplasia which is attributed nearly around 42%. Along with these diseases the prevalence for the bladder disease are also rising. Bladder cancer is among one of the bladder disease which is common, as per the American Cancer Society the statistics for 2018 were estimated that approximately 81,000 cases will be diagnosed with the bladder cancer in US.

The Insight Partners has added a comprehensive analysis to its massive repository titled as, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy market. Effective exploratory techniques such as quantitative and quantitative analysis have been used to get the appropriate data of the desired market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, and pictures. This research study estimates for global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy market till 2027 year.

The major players in global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy market include :-

Image Guided Therapy

EDAP

Sonacare Medical and LLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai A & S Science Technology Development Co.,Ltd

Mianyang Sonic Electronic

Insightec Ltd.

Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

FUS Instruments

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY MODALITY

Therapeutic Ultrasound

Hemostasis

Others

BY METHOD

Non-Invasive

Minimal-Invasive

BY APPLICATION

Uterine Fibroids

Prostate Cancer

Others

BY END USER

Hospitals

Research Centers

Diagnostic Centers

The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis.

Different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India have been examined on the basis of productivity, manufacturing base, raw material, and profit margin to understand the economic aspects of the businesses. Leading key players have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Therapy Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come with the Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects, with Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years.

