Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2028

The newly added report by Data Bridge Market Research entitled “Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market 2021” By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast gives productive ideas, updated information with the latest market intelligence and which supports with the strategic investment decisions. The exploration investigators give a detailed depiction of the value chain and its wholesaler network’s examination. This market study gives far reaching information that improves the understanding, scope, and utilization of this report. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, technological innovations and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market accounted to USD 9.21 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 17.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The major players covered in Herbal Medicinal Products are:

Himalaya Drug Company (India)

Schwabe (Germany)

Madaus (Spain)

Arkopharman (France)

Blackmores (Australia)

TSUMURA & CO. (Japan)

Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company (Taiwan)

Ricola (Switzerland)

Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd (India)

Products that are obtained from plants comprising active ingredients one or more herbal preparations, herbal substances, and herbal combinations, called as Herbal medicine. Herbal medicinal products are available in the form of powdered plant material and disinfected extract from lively ingredients insulated from plant materials. Herbal medicinal products are also derived from the part of plant either fragmented, cut of algae, plant, lichen and fungi.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2017, Ayurvedic medicine is the sum of the knowledge, skills, and practices which are mainly based on the theories, beliefs and experience to different cultures used to maintain health in terms of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of physical, and mental illness.

Market Drivers

Growing consumer awareness regarding preventive health care measures is going toact as a catalyst for the market.

Fewer side effects as compared to allopathic medicines will drive the market.

Market Restraints

Research initiatives and standardization in herbal medicines are less.

Lack of legal and regulatory frame work that causes patent problems are the factors that can hamper the growth of the herbal medicinal products market.

Herbal Medicinal Products Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Homeopathic medicines

Ayurvedic medicines

Chinese medicines

Aromatherapy products

By Source

Barks

Leaves

Roots

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Others

Herbal Medicinal Products Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Competitive Landscape and Herbal Medicinal Products Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the herbal medicinal products market are Himalaya Drug Company (India), Schwabe (Germany), Madaus (Spain), Arkopharman (France), Blackmores (Australia), TSUMURA & CO. (Japan), Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company (Taiwan), Ricola (Switzerland), Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd (India), Hamdard (India), Dabur (India), Patanjali Ayurved. (India) CHNPI Corp. (U.S.), Nutramarks, Inc (U.S.), Nature’s Answer. (U.S.), Bio-Botanica Inc. (U.S.), Young Living Essential Oils LC (U.S.), and few among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 24 th November 2017, CANVAS, an Australian beauty brand expanded its business in Singapore and officially appointed Maiko Pte Ltd to handle its sales, marketing and brand-building activities. It will help CANVAS to build a stronger product portfolio.

