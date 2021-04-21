Heat Exchangers Market 2021 Analysis by Top Manufacturers- GEA Group, CIMCO Refrigeration, AHT Cooling Systems, Danfoss, Daikin, Star Refrigeration

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Heat Exchangers Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Heat Exchangers from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global heat exchangers market size is estimated to be USD 15.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 20.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Market Overview:

Heat exchanger is a major equipment or device as far as heat transfer and energy conservation is concerned. It is a device that transfers energy between two or more process fluids. Various types of heat exchangers have been developed for a wide range of domestic and industrial applications such as steam power plant, chemical processing plants, building heat and air conditioning systems, transportation power systems, and others.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Heat Exchangers Market: GEA Group, CIMCO Refrigeration, AHT Cooling Systems, Danfoss, Daikin, Star Refrigeration, Industrial Frigo, BITZER Khlmaschinenbau, Johnson Controls, Trane, Dover and others.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Alfa Laval established a brazed plate heat exchangers manufacturing plant in the US. This manufacturing plant will cater to the increasing demand for heat exchangers in North America. It also provides quick response time and reduced lead times for its customer base in the US, which will help the company to increase its revenue from the North America region.

In 2019, Alfa Laval launched gas to liquid plate heat exchangers. These heat exchangers can handle medium temperatures of 750°C without suffering fatigue/failure. These heat exchangers are highly suitable for gas cooling applications.

In 2019, Kelvion launched exhaust gas heat exchangers, which is compact and ideal for the industrial facilities and power plants.

In 2019, Kelvion, The company, launched plate heat exchangers, namely NP150X, for the HVACR industry.

Global Heat Exchangers Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Heat Exchangers market on the basis of Types are:

Block Heat Exchangers

Tube Heat Exchangers

On the basis of Application , the Global Heat Exchangers market is segmented into:

Food processing industry

Oil and gas industry

Chemical/pharmaceutical industry

Regional Analysis For Heat Exchangers Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Influence of the Heat Exchangers Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Heat Exchangers market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Heat Exchangers market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Heat Exchangers market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Heat Exchangers market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Heat Exchangers market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Heat Exchangers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

