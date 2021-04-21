Greece Solar Energy Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, juwi Holding AG, Meca Solar (Mecanizados Solares, S.L.)

The Greece Solar Energy report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Greece Solar Energy Market with its specific geographical regions.

The Greek solar energy market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

The government’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to decrease the reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation are expected to drive the Greece solar energy market. However, increasing the usage of wind energy to provide renewable electricity in the country is expected to restrain the Greek solar energy market.

– The solar photovoltaic (PV) due to its less cost of installation than CSP held a significant market share in 2018 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

– In 2019 Greek government announced to raise its renewable energy generation and laid down a plan to phase out from coal energy by 2028. The government announced to increase the installation of wind, solar, and other renewables. This is expected to create several opportunities for the Greek solar energy market, in the future.

– Upcoming and ongoing projects of solar energy to achieve country’s renewable energy target is expected to drive the Greek solar energy market, during the forecast period.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Greece Solar Energy Market Report are : JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd, juwi Holding AG, Meca Solar (Mecanizados Solares, S.L.), ENTEC S.p.A, and Hellenic Petroleum Renewables (Hellenic Petroleum S.A.).

Regional Analysis for Greece Solar Energy Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Greece Solar Energy market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Greece Solar Energy Market Scenario:

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Expected to Dominate the Market

– In 2018, approximately 29% of the total renewable energy generation was from solar photovoltaic (PV), producing 3792 Gigawatt-Hour (GWh) of electricity. Solar photovoltaic (PV) is cheaper and can be installed on rooftops in comparison with CSP technology. This makes solar photovoltaic (PV) source the dominating segment in Greece solar energy market.

– In 2018, Juwi Greek developed the Karditsa solar plant in central Greece for ATEN Energy SA, a company of Hellenic Petroleum Renewable Energy Sources S.A. Chinese significant Jinko Solar provided the solar panels in the project. The project has a total installed capacity of 9 megawatts (MW) and is expected to reduce carbon dioxide 8800 tons per year.

– In February 2020, Greece announced to install 3 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects near mining sites. These projects are the efforts by the government to phase out from the usage of coal. The projects are funded by Greek national electric utility Public Power Corp (PPC) and are expected to be installed at two different sites.

– In 2018, Mecasolar won a contract of providing Entec Construction Contractors (Entec Group) with solar photovoltaic systems and horizontal solar trackers. The total installed capacity at two sites is 1 megawatt (MW).

Table of Contents:

-Greece Solar Energy Market Overview

-Economic Impact on Industry

-Market Competition by Manufacturers

-Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

-Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

-Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

-Market Analysis by Application

-Manufacturing Cost Analysis

-Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

-Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

-Market Effect Factors Analysis

-Greece Solar Energy Market Forecast

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025Top of Form

In conclusion, Greece Solar Energy market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Greece Solar Energy Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Greece Solar Energy?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Greece Solar Energy.

– Greece Solar Energy Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

