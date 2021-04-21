Global Market for Cellular Vehicle To Everything to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Overview

Cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) refers to the network which combines features of V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid), V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure) and V2N (Vehicle-to-Network). The cellular vehicle-to-everything is developed based on 3GPP-based V2X technologies that use LTE technology in V2X systems. Many automobile manufacturers are using C-V2X connecting in vehicles to enable vehicle-to-vehicle communications. Based on LTE cellular technology, the cellular vehicle-to-everything is designed to connect vehicles to each other, to roadside infrastructure, cloud-based services, pedestrian, etc. This cellular vehicle-to-everything is an effective solution that enables reliable, real-time communication and also offers a variety of services such as pay-as-you drive insurance, connected infotainment, vehicle diagnostics, and safety features.

How about looking through the sample of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything market report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24007

With the help of sensors and communication systems, the cellular vehicle-to-everything enables the increase in autonomous driving in vehicles. This cellular vehicle technology is designed to deliver improved road safety and information services to vehicles, and it also uses advanced connectivity in the development of intelligent transport systems which will reduce congestion and pollution. Many leading mobile equipment makers, mobile operators, and automakers are collaborating to run trials of cellular vehicle-to-everything on vehicles.

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Dynamics

Increase in autonomous driving and advancement in cellular technologies are the key factors driving the adoption of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) across the globe. Also, this cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) enables intelligent transportation systems and communication between vehicles, roadside infrastructure, and network devices. This factor is highly contributing to the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

Lack of cellular coverage in developing nations and lack of infrastructure are the factors that can hamper the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

The adoption of advanced technologies such as low latency vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications for safety and secure communication and precise positioning that helps cars to communicate accurate position and speed are the latest trends in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented on the basis of component, transmission mode, technology, and region. On the basis of component, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented into hardware and software. On the basis of communication type, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented into direct communication and network communication. The direct communication is further segmented into vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-pedestrian (V2P), vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-device (V2D), and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I). The network communication include Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) transmission. On the basis of technology, the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market can be segmented into Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Communication Type

Direct Communication Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Vehicle-to-Device (V2D) Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

Network Communication Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)



By Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Competition Landscape

Qualcomm Incorporated

Unex Technology Corp.

MediaTek Inc.

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Savari Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Audi AG

AT&T Inc.

Daimler AG etc.

To get Info on Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies Request Detailed Table Of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24007

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market followed by Western Europe and North America region. The primary growth factor in the Asia Pacific is the China which is expected to be the first country to deploy cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X). Also, the demand for cellular vehicle-to-everything in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as this region has emerged as a hub for automotive production and it caters to the growing demand for the automobile in the market. Increase in demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving are the factors driving the growth of cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market in Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market.

In July 2018, 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), BMW Group, Ford Motor Company and PSA Group collaborated with Qualcomm and Savari showcased the live demonstration of C-V2X direct communication technology which is operating across vehicles from multiple automakers. This demonstration presented road safety and traffic efficiency benefits of using C-V2X for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) collision avoidance, and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) connectivity to traffic signals and traffic management centers.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Segments

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Technology

Value Chain of Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market includes

North America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market U.S. & Canada

Latin America Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Western Europe Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market

Middle East and Africa Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

If Want to step into the unexplored territories of the Cellular Vehicle-to-everything market? Prebook our Cellular Vehicle-to-everything market report to look through the merits of your decision !https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24007

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com