Global Bioidentical Hormones Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2021-2028

The latest market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Bioidentical Hormones Market 2021-2027 by Data Bridge Market Research. Bioidentical Hormones market includes overview and deep study of factors which are considered to have greater influence over excellent market opportunities into the specific markets.

Global bioidentical hormones market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 508.41million by 2026 registering a substantial CAGR of 5.61% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the easy availability of medicines and higher affordability capacity of people.

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

SottoPelle

Novartis AG

Orion Pharma AB

Full Life Wellness Center

Advantage Pharmaceuticals

BioTE Medical

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc

TherapeuticsMD, Inc

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd

SUPREMA

INMODE

United Pharmacy, LLC

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd

Market Overview and Analysis: Global Bioidentical Hormones Market

Bioidentical hormones are identical to endogenous hormones on a molecular level and are used in hormone replacement therapy. These hormones have ability to reduce fatigue, hair thinning, can improve sleep and can increase sex drive. Few specific hormones used in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy include estrone, estradiol, progesterone, testosterone, dehydroepiandrosterone and estriol.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population is driving the market for bioidentical hormones

Growing screening for hormonal deficiency is driving market

Rising awareness among consumers about bioidentical hormones is also acting as driving force

Rising income level of women are factors leading the market expansion

Market Restraints

It may lead to weight loss and Blurred vision

Increasing risk of heart attack and breast cancer will also hinder the market growth.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Types

Estrogens

Progesterone

Testosterone

others

By Product Types

Tablets & Capsules

Creams & Gels

Injectable

Patches & Implants

By End Users

Hospital

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Bioidentical Hormones market report lends a hand with businesses to thrive in the market by providing them with an array of insights about the market and the Bioidentical Hormones industry. The market report also covers strategic profiling of the major players in the market, all-inclusive analysis of their basic competencies, and hence keeps competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.

Bioidentical Hormones Market Insights:

Recent developments and key government policies.

Short to medium-term outlook, including forecasts for economic growth, inflation, monetary and fiscal policy, exchange rates and the external sector.

Key forecast data, with regional comparisons Bioidentical Hormones market.

Includes GDP, expenditure, population, fiscal indicators, prices and financial indicators, current account, external debt, international reserves, foreign trade, capital flows, exchange rates, money supply, interest rates, retail sales and industrial production.

The estimated growth rate of the market, Pros and cons of the direct and indirect sales channels, Exhaustive information about the Bioidentical Hormones market major distributors, dealers, and traders

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Bioidentical Hormones Market Overview

Chapter 2: Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Bioidentical Hormones Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 7: Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Bioidentical Hormones Market Effect Factors Analysis, Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., announced the launch of their bioidentical hormone combo Bijuva which is the first bioidentical combo hormone therapy drug that is approved by The main aim of the launch is to reach some 3,000 high-volume compounding pharmacies to garner their interest in replacing their compounded bioidentical estradiol and progesterone with Bijuva. Bijuva offers bio-identical estradiol to reduce moderate to severe hot flashes combined with bio-identical progesterone to reduce risks to the endometrium.

In December 2018, Pellecome announced the launch of their new treatment for weight loss to be used with its advanced pellet delivery system, similar to the bioidentical hormone replacement therapy. These pellets are inserted under the skin and absorbs by the body over a period of time. This new advanced therapy is easier, safer, reliable and convenient way of treatment for patients

Competitive Landscape and Bioidentical Hormones Market Share Analysis

Global bioidentical hormones market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioidentical hormones market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global bioidentical hormones market are SottoPelle, Novartis AG, Orion Pharma AB, Full Life Wellness Center, Advantage Pharmaceuticals, BioTE Medical, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc, TherapeuticsMD, Inc., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., SUPREMA., INMODE, United Pharmacy, LLC., Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk India Pvt Ltd, Defy Medical and others

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

