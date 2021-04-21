Global Automotive Sideshaft Market Survey Report, 2020-2027

Latest market research report on Global Automotive Sideshaft Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Automotive Sideshaft market.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Automotive Sideshaft market cover

Gestamp

Dana

IFA Rotorion

Jtekt Corporation

GKN

ZF Friedrichshafen

American Axle & Manufacturing

Kingtime Group

Showa Corporation

Meritor

Hyundai Wia Corporation

On the basis of application, the Automotive Sideshaft market is segmented into:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Automotive Sideshaft Type Abstract

Based on the basis of the type, the Automotive Sideshaft can be segmented into:

Hollow Sideshafts

Rigid Sideshafts

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

