Global Automotive Magnet Market Seeks to New Posture of Market Trends, Opportunities and Breakthrough Point During 2020-2027
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Automotive Magnet market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Automotive Magnet market are also predicted in this report.
Cars use super-strong Neodymium magnets to keep the tracking system secure, often using magnets with an excessive hold to be sure.
The magnet is usually the static part of the motor and supplies the rejection power to create circular or linear movement.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Automotive Magnet include:
Nippon Ceramic (Japan)
C.I.TAKIRON (Japan)
Dexerials (Japan)
MAGPROST (Japan)
NAPAC (Japan)
Daido Electronics (Japan)
MARUWA (Japan)
Aichi Steel (Japan)
Tokyo Ferrite (Japan)
Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan)
Nagoya Denki (Japan)
Aarnika (India)
Ryoka Sangyo (Japan)
MAGNEX (Japan)
Murata Manufacturing (Japan)
Taiyo Yuden (Japan)
MagX (Japan)
Hitachi Metals (Japan)
Tsuchiya (Japan)
MATE (Japan)
Seiko Instruments (Japan)
TDK (Japan)
Application Segmentation
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Type Outline:
Man-Made Magnets
Permanent Magnets
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Automotive Magnet Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Automotive Magnet Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Automotive Magnet Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Automotive Magnet Market in Major Countries
7 North America Automotive Magnet Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Automotive Magnet Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Automotive Magnet Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Magnet Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Magnet manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Automotive Magnet
Automotive Magnet industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Automotive Magnet industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
