Geotextiles Market Current Situation And Growth 2025

Geotextiles are been used for agriculture and civil applications for thousands of years. In past, materials such as natural fibres and vegetation mix were used to produce geotextiles. Now a days, synthetic and natural fibres/polymers are used to produce geotextiles. The synthetic polymers that are used in the production of geotextiles are polyamides, polyethylenes, polypropylene and polyester. Geotextile fabrics are used to produce grids, mats, nets and webs. Vegetation or plant based geotextiles have less shelf life as compared to synthetic fibres/polymer. Synthetic fibres do not get affected by the biological or chemical reactions/processes. The geotextiles have evolved and currently geotextiles are largely used in the civil engineering applications, due to their properties such as flexibility and texture suitable. Synthetic geotextiles materials are petrochemical based products, due to which, they are not environment friendly as they are responsible for carbon emission. Synthetic geotextiles are non-renewable as well.

Separation, filtration, reinforcement and drainage are four functions of geotextiles. Geotextile is also used with soil, and rock to increase the stability and lessen the wind and water erosion. As per the type of applications, the fabric composition varies. Geotextiles can non-woven, woven or knitted. The non-woven geotextiles are used in applications such as roads, payment overlays and aggregate drains. For application where high strength geotextile is required, the woven geotextile is used. Though, geotextiles are largely used in filtration of rocks, geotextiles are not apt for filtration of liquid barriers.

Geotextiles Market: Drivers and Challenges

Geotextiles are inexpensive and thus preferred for various functions such as separation, filtration, reinforcement, protection and drainage in civil engineering applications, due to which the global geotextile market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Global geotextile market is forecast to propel during the forecast period due to expected growth in the construction and agriculture industries. Properties such as flexibility and permeability of geotextiles are expected to fuel the growth of the global geotextiles market during the forecast period. Durability and cost effectiveness is also expected to fuel the growth of the global geotextile market during the forecast period. Geotextiles industry players are constantly innovating the geotextiles, due to government push and to increase their market share in the global market, which is expected drive the global geotextile during the forecast period.

Though, the importance of the geotextiles is on the rise globally, as synthetic geotextiles are petrochemical based products, they cause carbon emissions, due to stringent government regulations to reduce the carbon footprint, the growth in the global geotextile market is inhibited.

Geotextiles Market: Overview

The global geotextiles market by value is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 7–9% during the forecast period (2015-2025), due to increasing demand from industries such as construction and agriculture.

Geotextiles Market: Segmentation

The global geotextiles market can be segmented by type, by material type, by end-use application and by regions.

Based on end-use application, the global geotextiles market is segmented as:

Drainage

Road Construction

Erosion Control

Others

Based on type, the global geotextiles market is segmented as:

Woven

Non?Woven

Knitted

Based on material type, the global geotextiles market is segmented as:

Polyester

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

Geotextiles Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global geotextiles market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global geotextiles market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of market revenue, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan geotextiles market is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing construction industry is fuelling the growth of geotextiles market in APEJ. Growth in population and economic improvement in APEJ are also responsible for growth in geotextiles.

Geotextiles Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global geotextiles market are

Royal Ten Cate (TenCate)

Geosynthetic Lining Systems (GSE) Environmental

NAUE Gmbh & Co. KG

Propex Global

Fibertex Nonwovers

Fiberweb PLC and Global Synthetics.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments by geographies and by end-use application, by materials and by type.

