Game Engines Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Leadwerks Software, Godot Engine (Community developed), Unity Technologies, Silicon Studio Corp, Amazon

In 2018, the global Game Engines market size was 1760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4630 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.9% during 2019-2025. Growing gaming industry is expected to drive growth of the global game engines market. Moreover, increasing number of mobile gamming applications is also expected to boost growth of the market. A game engine is a software framework for video games to be created and developed. They are used by developers to produce consoles, mobile devices and personal computers games. The report answers future development trend of Game Engines on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2019 to assist manufacturers and investment organization to better analyze the development course of Game Engines Market.

Top Companies in the Global Game Engines Market: Leadwerks Software, Godot Engine (Community developed), Unity Technologies, Silicon Studio Corp, Amazon, Marmalade Tech, Sony, Garage Games, Corona Labs (Organization), Mario Zechner (Personal), YoYo Games, Valve Corporation, Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization), The OGRE Team (Organization), GameSalad, Chukong Tech, Idea Fabrik, Scirra, Epic Games, The Game Creators, Crytek

Market Segmentation by Types :

3D Game Engines

2.5D Game Engines

2D Game Engines

Market Segmentation by Applications :

PC Games

Mobile Games

TV Games

Other Games

A game engine is a software framework for video games to be created and developed. They are used by developers to produce consoles, mobile devices and personal computers games. The manufacturing method is analyzed for different dimensions of plant distribution, ability, business production, R&D status, source of raw material, and source of technology. This offers the fundamental Game Engines industry data.

Game Engines can be classified into 3D (includes VR, AR), 2.5D (2D & 3D blended), 2D. There are few 2.5D engines and 2D is usually free, e.g. Cocos2d. The revenue market of 3D game engines took up more than 90% of the global market in 2016. The most type of game engines are written by C++.

Gaming is a booming business. The industry generated over $120B in revenue in 2017, and is expected to reach more than $180B in 2021.

And everybody wants a piece. The market has been buoyed by investments by video game publishers like Tencent and Activision Blizzard, as well as hardware incumbents like Sony (PlayStation) and Microsoft (Xbox).

As the industry grows, these engines are now starting to converge. Unity Technologies, known for its focus on mobile gaming, is now pushing into PC and Console game development, while Unreal Engine, known for its PC and console game engine, is optimizing its platform to draw more mobile game developers. The platforms are also competing for market share in emerging areas like AR/VR.

