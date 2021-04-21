Functional Food Market 2021 : COVID-19 Industry Analysis, Future Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2027

Functional food can be referred to as a modified food that claims to improve health. It does not cure a disease but reduces the risk of deadly diseases by enhancing the body’s health by providing essential nutrients and proteins. Functional food in the diet adds benefits to an individual physiological state. Functional ingredients such as probiotics and omega-3 are highly used in yogurt and fish oils to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Rising demand for fortifying food additives is expected to drive the functional foods market’s growth. Food & beverage manufacturers are deploying fortification of dietary additives such as fibers, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals, and others in their product offerings. In recent years, there has been a consistent rise in life expectancy and greater attention to quality. Consumers are more becoming more aware of their health. They have started paying more attention to their lifestyles and healthy diets, which has raised the demand for functional foods worldwide. Moreover, the rise in Investments by small- & mid-sized food product manufacturing companies and accelerated growth of the retail sector are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, complexities related to integrating and adulterating functional food products are expected to hinder the market growth.

Key Players:

1. BASF SE

2. Ceapro, Inc.

3. Coca-Cola Co.

4. Danone

5. GFR Pharma

6. Glanbia Plc

7. Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

8. Kellogg

9. Meiji Co., Ltd.

10. Nestle S.A.

Market Segmentation:

The global functional food market is segmented into ingredient, product, and application. By ingredient, the functional food market is classified into Carotenoids, Dietary Fibers, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Prebiotics & Probiotics, Vitamins, Others. By product, the functional food market is classified into Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Soy Products, Others. By application, the functional food market is classified into Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Digestive Health, Cardio Health, Others.

Market Scope:

The “Global Functional Food Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the functional food market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient, product, and application. The global functional food market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading functional food market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global functional food market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The functional food market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the functional food market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the functional food market in these regions.

