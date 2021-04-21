FRP Vessels Market Overview, Product Overview, Segmentation, Overview of Regions, Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies 2027

FRP Vessels Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vessels

The study on the FRP Vessels market applies research methodologies including the investigation and interview techniques to weigh up on the product price, revenue, import and export status and prouction capability of the manufacturers operating in the FRP Vessels market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The market intelligence report focuses primarily on the market size, share and growth rate of the industry during the estimated period with the aim to help business owners make a wise investment decision and chalk out a blueprint of profitable business strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2019, National Oilwell Varco made an announcement about the acquisition of Denali Inc. The largest business unit of Denali, called Containment Solutions, Inc., primarily produces underground FRP tanks deployed for fuel storage at gasoline stations throughout North America.

CFRP vessels are witnessing significant increase in the demand, due to higher tensile strength of CFRP. Tensile strength of CFRP is about 10 times higher than that of ordinary steel. Also, the elasticity modulus of CFRP is higher than steel, glass fiber, and aramid.

Polyurethane resin in fiberglass composites has been widely tested in terms of compression, tensile strength, and flexural strength. Polyurethane possesses an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, improved robustness, and superior UV resistance.

In the chemical industry, FRP vessels are extensively employed in applications such as fertilizers, food processing, metal extraction, refining, pulp and paper, electroplating, chlor-alkali production, and air pollution control equipment.

Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the FRP Vessels market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the FRP Vessels market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the FRP Vessels market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the FRP Vessels market growth worldwide?

