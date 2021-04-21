Fortified Dairy Products Market Revenue and Volume with Growth Overview in Major Countries, Supply Chain Analysis, Globalization and Trade 2030

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which recorded an increase in global dairy product consumption from 411,173 thousand tons in 2015 to 435,805 thousand tons in 2019. This leads to increased demand for dairy products. This, in turn, drives demand for fortified dairy products in the forecast period, i.e. 2020-030. The latest Fact. MR report shows that demand for fortified dairy products will increase exponentially and that they are anticipated to generate a total $56 billion opportunity in the 2020-2030 forecast period. The WHO and the FAO have also presented food fortification as an effective way in which children and young people in underdeveloped countries and remote areas can fight against malnutrition and weak immunity.

Fortified dairy product market is an enriched dairy product. It consists of adding micronutrients such as minerals and vitamins to dairy products, in this phase of enrichment or fortification in order to minimize the deficiency in different age groups of consumers. The fortification of the dairy products is carried out to replenish the nutrients lost during the processing of these products. Some of the processing techniques that could result in nutrient loss from dairy products include spray drying, heating, ultra-heat treatment, and pasteurization. As these processing methods gain popularity, demand on the global fortified dairy products market is projected to escalate.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-422

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Fortified Dairy Products Market: KEY PLAYERS

Arla Foods Ltd

China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd.

Dean Foods

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

SanCor Cooperatives United Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

Other Prominent Players

Fortified Dairy Products Market: Segments

Due to its nutrition and a wide range of applications, Milk is a highly consumed milk product around the world that leads to a high growth of the market in fortified milk products.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-422

Fortified Dairy Products Market: DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Drivers

Government initiatives on nutrition deficiency eradication or reduction

Milk and dairy products are some of the best and easiest available sources of essential nutrients. Nutrient absorption is, however, impeded by a variety of manufacturing processes. Fortification is essential to replenish all lost nutrients in milk and its products. The industry has seen an unprecedented demand for fortification milk, milk powder, infant formula, and various other dairy products as a result of the spread of target government initiatives aimed directly at eradicating nutritional deficiencies.

Restraints

High prices and non-penetration to the remote areas of underdeveloped countries

The equipment and resources used in the fortification of dairy products make the commodity more costly than the local sellers’ dairy products. Furthermore, remote areas do not have the knowledge and the money to use such fortified goods as a way of improving their nutrition levels, which would, in turn, minimize their use in the underdeveloped and lower-income countries by contrast to their non-fortified counterparts.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/fortified-dairy-products-market/422

The fortified dairy products market report also contains analysis on:

Fortified Dairy Products Market Segments:

Product Type Fortified Milk Formula Milk Powder Cheese Yoghurt Others

By Age Children Elderly Others

By Sales Channel Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Online Stores Others

By Micronutrients Vitamin Calcium Others



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-422

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube