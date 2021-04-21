Fire Resistant Glass Market Business Opportunities To Reviewed In New Report  2025

Global Fire Resistant Glass Market: Introduction

Fire resistant glass is a safety glass primarily used for protection from fire, smoke, and heat. Now a days, usage of glazed screens is increasing for aesthetic purposes and more safety with comfort. But the glazing must be fire resistant complying with the government regulations made for different end uses such as commercial building and offices. Mostly fire resistant glasses are used where building regulations stipulate a specific level of fire resistance and where the people demand natural light and clear visibility such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants, office buildings, computer rooms, schools, stores, shopping centers, airports, industrial buildings, warehouses, and laboratories.

The characteristics of the fire resistant glasses such as clarity that provides good vision without distortion, safety from fire, sound reduction, specific and customized small and large sizes, compatibility with other type of glasses, fire screens and doors, offer multiple advantages over other types of safety glasses.

Global Fire Resistant Glass Market: Market Dynamics

Fire resistant glass is a valuable safety product used across various end-use industries such as buildings and construction, marine, transportation, and defense. Upsurge in different end-use products demand & industrial development is crucial factors boosting the demand for fire resistant glass, in turn, propelling the overall growth of global fire resistant glass market.

Especially, the usage of fire resistant glass became prevalent in modern building design mostly across the commercial and residential buildings sector as increasing norms demands fire resistant glazing for publicly accessible buildings. This drives the demand of fire resistant glass all over the world.

Government organizations have introduced multiple safety standards to be followed by manufacturers, regarding specific type of fire resistant glasses. This is one of the restraints for global fire resistant glass market. Also, it is difficult to get the right type of glass for particular applications and replacement of the broken glasses for specific frames, screens, and materials

Global Fire Resistant Glass Market: Segmentation

The global fire resistant glass market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, and end-use industry. On the basis of type, global fire resistant glass market can be segmented into laminated, wired, tempered, and ceramic. On the basis of material, global fire resistant glass market can be segmented into E-class, EW-class, EI-class, and others. E-class fire resistant glass segment is further divided into monolithic glass and wired glass.

EW-class fire resistant glass segment is further divided into float glass with interlayer and coated safety glass. EI-class fire resistant glass segment is further divided into float glass with multiple interlayer and tempered glass with interlayer. On the basis of end-use industry, global fire resistant glass market can be segmented into building and construction, marine, transportation, and others. Building and construction segment is further divided into residential, commercial, and industrial.

Global Fire Resistant Glass Market: Region-wise Outlook

Europe is expected to remain as the key region in the global fire resistant glass market throughout the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for more than half of the share of the global fire resistant glass market. Supporting regulations made by the European government and increase in prominent end use sectors such as construction and automotive drive the demand of fire resistant glass market in Europe. Asia-Pacific is also expected to hold significant share in the global fire resistant glass market followed by North America. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a relatively high growth rate in the global fire resistant glass market.

Global Fire Resistant Glass Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain, who are involved in the manufacture of fire resistant glass include

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain

Nippon Sheet Glass Co.

SCHOTT AG

ASAHI GLASS CO.

Pyroguard UK Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

FIRE GLASS UK

IQ Glass Solutions Ltd

