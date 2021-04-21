Fiber Cement Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.

Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Flooring

Siding

Wall Partitions

Molding & Trim

Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cellulosic Fiber

Portland Cement

Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the Fiber Cement market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

