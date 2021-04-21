Facility Management Services Market Worth $1,422.6 billion by 2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7024

Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, and Others), Type (Outsourced and In-House), and End User (Commercial, Institutional, Public/Infrastructure, Industrial, and Others)

The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to surge in industrialization and urbanization majorly in developing countries. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propels the global facility management services market growth. Nevertheless, lack of skilled workforce in developing countries in addition to lack of managerial awareness & dependency on in-house facility management team is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the global facility management services market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the global market. In addition, there is a halt in providing facility management services to end users such as commercial, industrial, and institutional due to lack of manpower. In addition, no new consignments are being received by the companies operating in this sector. Hence, stoppage in construction activities and lockdowns for several months have affected the global market, with slow recovery is anticipated during 2020-2027.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7024

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the facility management services market report include Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., BVG India Ltd, CBRE Group, Inc. EMCOR Group, Inc., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd, Sodexo, Inc., Spotless Group Holdings Limited, and Tenon Group.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging facility management services market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the facility management services market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global facility management services market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the facility management services industry.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7024