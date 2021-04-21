Europe Contact Adhesives Market Growth, Trends and Forecast –3M, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Europe Contact Adhesives report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. This study provides information about the growth and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2025. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Europe Contact Adhesives Market with its specific geographical regions.

Europe contact adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period.

The demand for contact adhesives is widely driven by the recovery in construction activities and increased application in automotive industry for producing lightweight vehicles. However, stringent VOC emission regulations may affect the growth of the studied market.

– The neoprene-based segment dominated the market. It is likely to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from construction and footwear industries.

– The shifting focus toward water-borne adhesives is likely to offer opportunities for the contact adhesives market in the region.

– Germany stands to be the largest market for contact adhesives in the region, with consumption being majorly driven by the growing demand from end-user industries, such as packaging, construction, woodworking and footwear.

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Europe Contact Adhesives Market Report are : 3M, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Regional Analysis for Europe Contact Adhesives Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Europe Contact Adhesives market is analyzed across key geographies namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America. Each of these regions is analyzed based on market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Europe Contact Adhesives Market Scenario:

Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Market Demand

– Contact adhesives properties such as good cohesion, adhesion and elasticity, high cohesive strength, flexibility, high elastic modulus of substrate, resistance from thermal expansion, environmental resistance from UV light, corrosion, salt water, rain, and other weathering conditions, makes it extensively useful for application in construction industry.

– They are mainly used in wooden flooring and artificial turf, owing to their property of strain crystallization.

– In Europe, countries such as Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and Russia have been witnessing growth in construction sector, and while this trend is likely to persist over the next two years, the consumption of contact adhesives from construction industry is likely to increase further.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025Top of Form

In conclusion, Europe Contact Adhesives market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Europe Contact Adhesives Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak on the Europe Contact Adhesives?

– Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 is contained by May or June, With Normalcy returning to global operations through the End of Q2.

– Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting into Q4.

– Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Europe Contact Adhesives.

– Europe Contact Adhesives Market Size in 2021

– Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now.

